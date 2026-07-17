Barings LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,034 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 55,692 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 0.3% of Barings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barings LLC's holdings in CRH were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,873,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,827,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,172,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 1.7%

CRH stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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