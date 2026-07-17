Barings LLC Has $56.59 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,230 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,663 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 0.9% of Barings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barings LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $56,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9%

TTE opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.33.

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TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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