Barings LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Barings LLC's holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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