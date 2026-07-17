Barings LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,761 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

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Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 30.53%.The firm had revenue of $508.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IFS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

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