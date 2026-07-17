Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Barings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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