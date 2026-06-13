Barington Companies Management LLC Makes New $15.94 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Barington Companies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,214 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $15,941,000. Gildan Activewear makes up about 10.5% of Barington Companies Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barington Companies Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $472,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,829 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $280,639,000 after acquiring an additional 424,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $161,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,018,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,492 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 537,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $60.86 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company's revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

View Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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