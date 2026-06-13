Barington Companies Management LLC Takes Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Barington Companies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Chemed accounts for approximately 3.7% of Barington Companies Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barington Companies Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $419.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $562.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemed has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $501.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here