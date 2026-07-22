Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Criteo worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,052.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CRTO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.30. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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