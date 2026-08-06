Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI - Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,356 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,091 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, EVP James R. Potts sold 3,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,330. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 12,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,168.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,779 shares of company stock worth $786,233 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Barrett Business Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrett Business Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and billings increased. Second-quarter revenue rose 4% year over year to $319.3 million, while gross billings grew 3% to $2.29 billion. The results indicate continued expansion in the company’s business-management and staffing operations. BBSI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4% year over year to $319.3 million, while gross billings grew 3% to $2.29 billion. The results indicate continued expansion in the company’s business-management and staffing operations. Positive Sentiment: BBSI declared a quarterly dividend. The company will pay $0.08 per share on September 4 to shareholders of record as of August 21. Although the annualized yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.8%, the payout provides an additional shareholder-return component. Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company will pay $0.08 per share on September 4 to shareholders of record as of August 21. Although the annualized yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.8%, the payout provides an additional shareholder-return component. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the second-quarter performance on the earnings call. Investors are likely focused on commentary regarding operating trends, margins, client demand and the outlook following the mixed quarterly results. BBSI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are likely focused on commentary regarding operating trends, margins, client demand and the outlook following the mixed quarterly results. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ target price is $41.50. The reported brokerage target is close to the stock’s recent trading range, suggesting limited near-term upside based on that estimate rather than a major valuation re-rating. Brokerages Set BBSI Target Price

The reported brokerage target is close to the stock’s recent trading range, suggesting limited near-term upside based on that estimate rather than a major valuation re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations. Adjusted earnings were $0.52 per share versus the $0.56 consensus estimate, while revenue of $319.27 million fell short of the $321.55 million forecast. Earnings also declined from $0.70 per share a year earlier, creating pressure on the stock despite the company’s top-line growth. BBSI Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.1%

BBSI stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $985.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.55 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Barrett Business Services's payout ratio is 20.78%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc NASDAQ: BBSI is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company's core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers' compensation and risk management services.

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