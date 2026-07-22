Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62,050 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AVGO opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $399.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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