Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,174 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $72,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,438 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Management by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,416 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $83,843,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,338 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WM opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view.

Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins.

Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes pointed to WM’s high debt load and slower stock momentum as ongoing concerns that could weigh on investor sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

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Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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