Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,641 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2,391.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $68,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,055,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 191,965.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,171,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,685,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,173,899,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 732,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.14 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.52 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

More Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an “outperform” rating and a $211 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Wedbush initiates coverage on Booking

Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Booking to $10.39 from $10.42 , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of $10.43 , so the change was not a major earnings shock.

Erste Group slightly lowered its for Booking to from , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of , so the change was not a major earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles noted that Booking fell more than the broader market, indicating traders were selling the stock alongside a weaker tape and possibly taking profits after its strong run. Why Booking Holdings fell more than broader market

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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