Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $150,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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