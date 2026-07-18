Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,792 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,921 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

ZTS stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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