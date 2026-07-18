Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 35,727 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,729 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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