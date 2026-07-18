Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $117.60 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $117,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchyra Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $597.56 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $582.55 and its 200 day moving average is $571.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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