Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,372 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here