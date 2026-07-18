Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,155 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $301.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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