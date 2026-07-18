Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $44.59 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $426.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.81 and a 200-day moving average of $342.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here