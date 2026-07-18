Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $82.82 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $82,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here