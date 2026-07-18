Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 303,722 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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