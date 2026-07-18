Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,673 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $203.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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