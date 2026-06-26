Barton Investment Management Has $8.91 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Barton Investment Management trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,695 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.1% of Barton Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barton Investment Management's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

EA stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here