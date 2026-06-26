Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ 2,000 missiles didn't hit Iran. They hit China. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Barton Investment Management Has $8.91 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Electronic Arts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barton Investment Management cut its Electronic Arts stake by 10.9% in the first quarter, leaving it with 43,695 shares valued at about $8.91 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on EA is mostly neutral: the stock has an average Hold rating, with 2 Buy, 17 Hold, and 1 Sell ratings, and an average price target of $196.64.
  • Insiders have recently sold shares, including EVP Jacob J. Schatz and Laura Miele, while EA also paid its quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share for a 0.4% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Electronic Arts? Here are five stocks we like better.

Barton Investment Management trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,695 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.1% of Barton Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barton Investment Management's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

EA stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Electronic Arts Right Now?

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
FORGET the SpaceX IPO
FORGET the SpaceX IPO
From Tim Sykes (Ad)
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
By Bridget Bennett | June 21, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines