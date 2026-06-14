Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.37 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,523 shares of the bank's stock after selling 367,530 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the bank's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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