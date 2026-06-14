Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 35,544 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,993 shares of the bank's stock after selling 35,544 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,528,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,595 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 991,510 shares of the bank's stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.88.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $67.54 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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