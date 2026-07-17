Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,817 Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $PXED

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Phoenix Education Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXED. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Phoenix Education Partners Trading Up 1.0%

PXED opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. Phoenix Education Partners had a return on equity of 60.06% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Phoenix Education Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Phoenix Education Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXED shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Phoenix Education Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.20.

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Phoenix Education Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phoenix Education Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phoenix Education Partners reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results and held its earnings call, which likely supported investor interest by giving the market updated visibility into growth and margins. Phoenix Education Partners Earnings Call Balances Growth

Phoenix Education Partners reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results and held its earnings call, which likely supported investor interest by giving the market updated visibility into growth and margins. Positive Sentiment: The company also disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and adding support for the stock’s valuation profile.

The company also disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and adding support for the stock’s valuation profile. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings-related articles circulated around the results, including snapshots and a presentation, suggesting the market is digesting the same core financial update from several angles rather than reacting to a new catalyst. Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Multiple earnings-related articles circulated around the results, including snapshots and a presentation, suggesting the market is digesting the same core financial update from several angles rather than reacting to a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-market commentary listed PXED among stocks moving lower, but that appeared to be part of a broader market-movers piece rather than company-specific negative news. Phoenix Education Partners, Pentair And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Phoenix Education Partners Profile

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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