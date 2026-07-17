Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Metallus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Metallus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Metallus by 138.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MTUS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Metallus

Metallus Stock Performance

Metallus stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a P/E ratio of 278.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Metallus Right Now?

Before you consider Metallus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metallus wasn't on the list.

While Metallus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines