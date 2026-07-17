Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Metallus as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Metallus by 138.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MTUS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Metallus

Metallus Stock Performance

Metallus stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a P/E ratio of 278.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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