Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 210,206 Gentherm Inc $THRM

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,206 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Gentherm comprises about 1.9% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Gentherm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,619 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 639.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,355 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6,244.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,618 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Gentherm by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.31. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Further Reading

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