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Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,542,937 Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Vizsla Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Bastion Asset Management bought a new stake of 2,542,937 shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter, worth about $8.66 million. The position represents 2.7% of Bastion’s portfolio and makes Vizsla its 8th largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or started positions in Vizsla Silver, and institutional ownership now stands at 22.46% of the company.
  • Vizsla Silver stock opened at $3.07, near its 52-week low of $2.88, with a market cap of $1.09 billion. The company is a Canada-based silver exploration firm focused on its flagship Panuco Project in Mexico.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,542,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Vizsla Silver comprises 2.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vizsla Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 10,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Vizsla Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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