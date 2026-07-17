Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,542,937 Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,542,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Vizsla Silver comprises 2.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vizsla Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 10,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

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Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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