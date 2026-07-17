Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,438 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $81.56 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

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