Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,040 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 719,795 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Bath & Body Works worth $53,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after buying an additional 6,523,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company's stock worth $150,991,000 after buying an additional 123,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,475 shares of the company's stock worth $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Bath & Body Works from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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