Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,502 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.76% of Bath & Body Works worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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