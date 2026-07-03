Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,103 shares during the quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bath & Body Works worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 52,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 32,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 499,165 shares of the company's stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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