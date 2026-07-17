Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company's stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company's stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bath & Body Works from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.1%

BBWI opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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