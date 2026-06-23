Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

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