Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 714,090 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503,801 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 5.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $299,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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