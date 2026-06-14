Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,463,000. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.21% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,581 shares of the company's stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,431 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $200.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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