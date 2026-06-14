Baupost Group LLC MA Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,698 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 8.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.58% of Elevance Health worth $444,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,408,704 shares of the company's stock worth $844,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,065 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after acquiring an additional 901,626 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,029,000 after acquiring an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock worth $592,603,000 after acquiring an additional 724,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $403.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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