Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,734 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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