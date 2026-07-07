Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,594,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,140,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,957.38. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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