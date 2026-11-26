Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,651,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,734,380 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 10.76% of Baxter International worth $1,335,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2,915.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Baxter International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Baxter International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Up 1.1%

BAX stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Baxter International's payout ratio is -2.84%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International is a global healthcare company that develops and supplies products used in hospitals, clinics and other care settings. Its offerings include intravenous solutions and administration sets, infusion pumps, medication-delivery systems, and products for surgical and hospital care. The company also provides patient-monitoring and connected-care technologies, including products associated with Hillrom, which Baxter acquired in 2021. Its products and services support healthcare professionals and patients in countries around the world.

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