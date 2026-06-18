Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,716 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $27,076,000. Thor Industries accounts for 2.7% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,133,782 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $424,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,494 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $313,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $255,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,071 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $141,233,000 after purchasing an additional 195,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Price Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Thor Industries's payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Further Reading

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