BBR Partners LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after buying an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after buying an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,672,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock worth $217,546,338. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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