BBR Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,406 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC's holdings in NU were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company's stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Trading Up 4.3%

NU opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

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