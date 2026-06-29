BCS Wealth Management Sells 20,258 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,481 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $67,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,920 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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