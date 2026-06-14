B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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