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Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Solid Power logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Solid Power shares hit a new 52-week low of $2.14 intraday, extending a recent slide as the stock traded around $2.15 and was down 7.7% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Needham and Alliance Global Partners still rate the stock a Buy with targets near $7, while Weiss Ratings says Sell; the consensus rating is currently Hold with a $6.92 average target.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed a narrower-than-expected loss of $0.06 per share, but revenue missed estimates, and Solid Power continues to post weak profitability metrics with analysts expecting a -$0.44 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Solid Power.

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4448502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solid Power

Solid Power Stock Down 7.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 485.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 39,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $104,290.62. Following the sale, the director owned 243,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,973.50. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 3,974.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,495,146 shares of the company's stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 6,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 5,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,859 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $7,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,440,931 shares of the company's stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Power by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,077,239 shares of the company's stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 839,471 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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