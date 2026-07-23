Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.61 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Enova International's conference call:

Enova reported a strong second quarter, with originations up 27% year over year to nearly $2.3 billion and revenue up 22% to $929 million, both ahead of expectations.

Enova reported a strong second quarter, with year over year to nearly $2.3 billion and to $929 million, both ahead of expectations. Credit performance improved across the business: consolidated net charge-offs fell to 7.3%, consumer net charge-offs declined to 12.8%, and small business credit remained stable at 4.8%.

across the business: consolidated net charge-offs fell to 7.3%, consumer net charge-offs declined to 12.8%, and small business credit remained stable at 4.8%. The company delivered another period of strong profitability, with adjusted EPS up 33% year over year to $4.31 and its eighth straight quarter of 30%+ EPS growth.

The company delivered another period of strong profitability, with year over year to $4.31 and its eighth straight quarter of 30%+ EPS growth. Management raised full-year guidance , now expecting 2026 revenue growth of 20%-25% and adjusted EPS growth of 30%-35%, while Q3 revenue is seen roughly 25% higher year over year.

Management , now expecting 2026 revenue growth of 20%-25% and adjusted EPS growth of 30%-35%, while Q3 revenue is seen roughly 25% higher year over year. Enova said it remains in a constructive regulatory dialogue on the pending Grasshopper Bank acquisition and continues to expect a closing later this year, with integration planning largely complete.

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Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. Enova International has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $246.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $199.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,576,847.50. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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