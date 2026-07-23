Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2375 per share and revenue of $13.6378 billion for the quarter.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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