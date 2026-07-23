B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here